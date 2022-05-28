Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Montgomery County ramps up road patrols over holiday weekend

Sheriff’s deputies are out on patrol this holiday weekend.
Sheriff’s deputies are out on patrol this holiday weekend.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For many, Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the summer travel season.

“We want people to celebrate the holiday season with their families and their loved ones, but we want you to do it the right way,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.

More drivers are expected to be on Alabama’s roadways this holiday weekend, which is why more sheriff’s deputies are out on patrol.

“You’re going to see us out,” Cunningham said. “I know you’ll see the troopers out. ALEA has been very good at this time of the year stepping up their efforts.”

The sheriff wants everyone to slow down and pay close attention. He warns against texting and driving.

He stresses one wrong move could be deadly.

“If you look and you see the number of accidents that we’re starting to see, I mean, our interstates are being shut down due to vehicle accidents,” he said. “Most of the time its distracted driving.”

Those headed toward Alabama’s Gulf Coast can also expect to see officers out on patrol. They will be on the street and the sand.

“The law enforcement that you’ll see is typically dealing with just traffic related issues and any other issues that they’re called for,” said Ken Grimes, the city administrator for Orange Beach. “You’ll see patrols on the beach, you’ll see police jeeps, you’ll see our beach ambassadors educating people on the rules.”

The city official explained this is the beginning of busy season. It does not really slow until August, when kids go back to school.

“I encourage people coming from the north down 65 to be patient,” Grimes said. “Give yourself plenty of time if you have a deadline, because you never know what the traffic may be.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anniston Police Chief: 6 people shot at graduation party
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
Huge bust in West Alabama nets $55k, stolen guns; man held on $4.6M bond
Convicted sex offender facing more sex abuse related charges.
Convicted sex offender charged after Montgomery bus stop incident
FILE PHOTO - The publication of the list was a response by the Southern Baptist Convention's...
Southern Baptist leaders release secret accused abuser list
A Prattville man has been sentenced in a 2020 child pornography case, according to the attorney...
Prattville man sentenced in 2020 child pornography case

Latest News

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is serving a 28-month prison sentence after being...
FCC won’t revoke radio licenses held by convicted ex-speaker
ADPH allowing WIC adjustments amid infant formula shortages
Lindy Blanchard files lawsuit
Lindy Blanchard files lawsuit against John Merrill
Many of you are gearing up to hit the road for the holiday weekend, but you’re going to be...
Gas experts predict small decrease in prices in June