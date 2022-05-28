Montgomery County ramps up road patrols over holiday weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For many, Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the summer travel season.

“We want people to celebrate the holiday season with their families and their loved ones, but we want you to do it the right way,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.

More drivers are expected to be on Alabama’s roadways this holiday weekend, which is why more sheriff’s deputies are out on patrol.

“You’re going to see us out,” Cunningham said. “I know you’ll see the troopers out. ALEA has been very good at this time of the year stepping up their efforts.”

The sheriff wants everyone to slow down and pay close attention. He warns against texting and driving.

He stresses one wrong move could be deadly.

“If you look and you see the number of accidents that we’re starting to see, I mean, our interstates are being shut down due to vehicle accidents,” he said. “Most of the time its distracted driving.”

Those headed toward Alabama’s Gulf Coast can also expect to see officers out on patrol. They will be on the street and the sand.

“The law enforcement that you’ll see is typically dealing with just traffic related issues and any other issues that they’re called for,” said Ken Grimes, the city administrator for Orange Beach. “You’ll see patrols on the beach, you’ll see police jeeps, you’ll see our beach ambassadors educating people on the rules.”

The city official explained this is the beginning of busy season. It does not really slow until August, when kids go back to school.

“I encourage people coming from the north down 65 to be patient,” Grimes said. “Give yourself plenty of time if you have a deadline, because you never know what the traffic may be.”

