Picture-perfect weather expected through the Memorial Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a beautiful start to the holiday weekend. Highs today warmed into the 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds have been light to calm area wide.

Tonight, skies will remain fair and lows will hover in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be light to calm. Fog will be possible for those living close to area lakes and rivers.

The pleasant weather will stick around for Sunday. Highs will warm into the upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 mph. A stray shower or storm will be possible for areas closest to the Florida border. Overnight lows Sunday will remain in the 60s under mostly clear skies.

Memorial Day is looking warm and mostly sunny. Highs will top out right around 90 degrees with south winds around 5 mph. A stray shower or storm will be possible, but most will remain dry. Lows Monday night will hover in the 60s.

The humid factor will start to rise next week, along with temperatures. The combination of the two, means a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out each day during the week ahead.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we will see afternoon highs in the lower 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies and lows in the 60s.

A weak front will slide into the area on Friday. That will increase rain chances a bit late week and into the start of next weekend. Highs Friday will warm into the 80s and 90s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 60s.

Saturday is looking much the same as Friday. Highs will warm into the 80s and 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A shower or storm will be possible as the boundary moves out of the region.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Season officially starts on Wednesday, June 1st and The National Hurricane Center is highlighting area just west of the Yucatan Peninsula in the Bay of Campeche for potential development. This area was given a 20% of tropical formation over the next 5 days.

Tropical Storm Agatha has formed in the Pacific Ocean. Agatha is forecasted to become a hurricane as it moves north and is forecasted to make landfall across Mexico’s southern shore.

The long range forecast models are hinting at the moisture left over from Agatha moving into the Gulf of Mexico and re-organizing later this week, hence the 20% chance for development over the next 5 days in the Bay of Campeche. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system and it will be something we watch closely in the days to come.

