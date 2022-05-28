Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Son arrested after shooting, killing father at rest stop, authorities say

Micah E. McElmurry, 30, is accused of shooting and killing his father at a rest stop.
Micah E. McElmurry, 30, is accused of shooting and killing his father at a rest stop.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An Illinois man is accused of killing his father in a deadly shooting while the two were at a highway rest stop.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports law enforcement agencies were called to a rest stop on Interstate 24 near mile marker 160 on Friday night regarding a fatal shooting.

WVLT reports authorities found the body of 55-year-old Michael Monroe Woods Jr. in the bathroom at the rest stop.

Investigators said they found the man’s son Micah E. McElmurry, 30, responsible for his death and charged McElmurry with criminal homicide.

The 30-year-old was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail. Officials said the McElmurry is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anniston Police Chief: 6 people shot at graduation party
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
Huge bust in West Alabama nets $55k, stolen guns; man held on $4.6M bond
Convicted sex offender facing more sex abuse related charges.
Convicted sex offender charged after Montgomery bus stop incident
FILE PHOTO - The publication of the list was a response by the Southern Baptist Convention's...
Southern Baptist leaders release secret accused abuser list
A Prattville man has been sentenced in a 2020 child pornography case, according to the attorney...
Prattville man sentenced in 2020 child pornography case

Latest News

Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up the ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Sheriff’s deputies are out on patrol this holiday weekend.
Montgomery County ramps up road patrols over holiday weekend
Texas school shooting
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe