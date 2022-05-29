5-year-old dead, 4 injured in Opelika crash

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are investigating an early morning crash that claimed the life of a child and injured several others.

Authorities responded to the three-vehicle wreck around 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of West Point Parkway.

Police say a 5-year-old child was removed from a vehicle and appeared to be in cardiac arrest. The child was transported to East Alabama Medical Center and died shortly after 10 a.m. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Opelika police say a 10-year-old child and two women, ages 34 and 46, were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for their injuries.

A 9-year-old victim was flown to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham for treatment, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or their secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

