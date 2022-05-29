Advertise
Fire inside Montgomery gas station forces closure

Montgomery Fire Rescue is working to find out why a gas station caught fire Saturday.
Montgomery Fire Rescue is working to find out why a gas station caught fire Saturday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire Rescue is working to find out why a gas station caught fire Saturday.

According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, firefighters were called to respond to the fire around 1:23 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene in the 2900 block of Atlanta Highway, heavy smoke and flames could be seen.

A WSFA 12 News photojournalist found caution tape surrounding the doors of the Kangaroo gas station just down from Ann Street and near the Bama Lanes bowling alley.

Cooper said all workers had evacuated the structure before fire crews arrived. Workers had also activated the emergency stop button on the fuel pumps.

No one was injured during the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

