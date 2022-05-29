John Glanton, Dothan’s first black commissioner, dies

Former Dothan city commissioner John Glanton, Jr. died Sunday. He was 98.

Glanton made history in the early 1970′s when he became the city’s first black commissioner and remained in office for 30 years, making him the longest-serving commissioner in the city’s history.

Among several mayors, he served with was the late Alfred Saliba, whose son Mark Saliba is the current Dothan mayor.

“They were good friends, mostly born out of the fact that both had a great deal of respect for each other,” Saliba said of his father’s relationship with Commissioner Glanton. “I know this because I would see them away from crowds and how they treated each other then.”

Glanton, a home builder, bridged-race relations and had support from those from all backgrounds.

“His integrity was recognized by the whole community and that allowed him to do as much as he did for the city of Dothan,” Mayor Mark Saliba told News 4.

Funeral services will be announced.

