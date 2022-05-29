Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

‘Let me thank you’: 10-year-old girl awarded for saving teacher from choking

A fourth-grade student in Tennessee helped save her teacher from choking. (Source: WTVF, DCSO, CNN)
By Kelsey Gibbs
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Priya Smith is your typical 10-year-old, but she also likes helping people, which is why it comes as no surprise she sprang into action to help her teacher, who started choking.

“We were allowed to eat outside that day, and then Mr. Buttrey took a bite of his hamburger and started choking,” Priya said.

She also said panic mode was starting to set in for everyone in the group.

“Kids were just freaking out, and some kids were banging on the windows. So, I just took his lanyard and got into the building,” Priya said.

She grabbed the teacher’s key card to get back inside the school and ran for help.

“I just wasn’t thinking; I didn’t have any second thoughts. I just yanked it from him and got in the building,” Priya said.

Priya’s fourth-grade teacher Stephen Buttrey said he is alive because of her quick thinking.

“These kids are under my care. I’m supposed to be taking care of them, and I was in a position where I needed their help. It was scary,” Buttrey said.

Since Priya went above and beyond to save Buttrey’s life, he said he wanted to go the extra mile to say thank you.

“I tell my kids I love them all the time. And I told her immediately, let me thank you and appreciate you,” Buttrey said.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office also awarded Priya for her bravery.

Copyright 2022 WTVF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anniston Police Chief: 6 people shot at graduation party
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
Huge bust in West Alabama nets $55k, stolen guns; man held on $4.6M bond
Convicted sex offender facing more sex abuse related charges.
Convicted sex offender charged after Montgomery bus stop incident
FILE PHOTO - The publication of the list was a response by the Southern Baptist Convention's...
Southern Baptist leaders release secret accused abuser list
A Prattville man has been sentenced in a 2020 child pornography case, according to the attorney...
Prattville man sentenced in 2020 child pornography case

Latest News

The Amber Alert for two Colorado children and their mother has been cancelled.
Colorado Amber Alert cancelled, mom, 2 small kids found safe
For thousands of west Alabama residents, severe weather brings extra danger. A "gap" in radar...
Under the Radar: West Alabama Exposed
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
FILE - Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary, California Health and Human Services, left, inoculates...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19