The National Cemetery Administration launches interactive map

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Cemetery Administration (NCA) launches an interactive map that allows veterans and their families to search for nearby cemeteries.

According to a blog post from the NCA, the map is a tool for veterans to use to search for and determine their final resting place.

On the map, users can click on their state and look nearby or they can enter a zip code that will direct the user to the closest veterans cemetery.

Once the user has clicked on the cemetery they would like to explore, a new page will appear with information about the cemetery including hours of operation, the address and the phone number.

The site also contains information regarding burial space, eligibility, general information, floral policy, a tab listing notable persons at the cemetery and more.

The interactive tool can be found by clicking here.

