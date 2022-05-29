Picture-perfect weather continues into Memorial Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a warm day across Central and South Alabama. Afternoon highs warmed back to the upper 80s to lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds a bit of a southeast breeze.

Overnight we will keep with mostly clear conditions and lows will fall into the upper 60s. Winds will be light to calm and patchy fog will be possible for some locations.

WSFA First Alert Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

Memorial Day is looking warm and mostly sunny. Highs will be right around 90 degrees in the afternoon with south winds around 5 mph. A stray shower or storm will be possible Monday, but most will remain dry. Lows overnight will hover in the 60s.

WSFA First Alert Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

The humid factor will start to rise during the week ahead, and afternoon highs will also creep upwards. The combination of the two, means a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out each day during the upcoming week.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we will see afternoon highs in the lower 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies and lows in the 60s.

WSFA First Alert Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

A weak front will slide into the area late Thursday into the day on Friday. That will increase rain chances a bit late week and into the start of next weekend. Highs Friday will warm into the 80s and 90s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 60s.

WSFA First Alert Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

Saturday and Sunday are looking much the same as Friday. Highs will warm into the 80s and 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A shower or storm will be possible as the boundary moves out of the region.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Season officially starts on Wednesday, June 1st and The National Hurricane Center is highlighting area just west of the Yucatan Peninsula in the Bay of Campeche for potential development. This area was given a 30% chance of tropical formation over the next 5 days.

WSFA First Alert Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

Hurricane Agatha is churning in the Pacific Ocean. Agatha is forecasted to move northeast and to make landfall across Mexico’s southern shore.

WSFA First Alert Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

The long range forecast models are hinting at the moisture left over from Agatha moving into the Gulf of Mexico and re-organizing later this week, hence the 30% chance for development over the next 5 days in the Bay of Campeche. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system and it will be something we watch closely in the days to come.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather info r mation from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.