Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Prayer vigil in Orange Beach for Tyreke Walker, missing 14 year old swimmer

Tyreke Walker
Tyreke Walker(WALA)
By Lacey Beasley
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A week after a 14-year-old swimmer went missing in the waters of Orange Beach, the community continues to come together.

Saturday night, they held a prayer vigil on the beach for Tyreke Walker.

The family is from Baton Rouge and were enjoying their first visit to Orange Beach when the tragedy unfolded.

Tammy Nguyen, Tyreke’s mother, said she’s overwhelmed with the hospitality from people here in Orange Beach. It’s been a grueling seven days, but now, strangers have turned into friends. The community has rallied behind them and met their every need, sending food, cards, and plenty of prayers.

At the vigil, attendees sang Amazing Grace, hugged, and cried.

With thousands of people vacationing in Orange Beach this Memorial Day weekend, the family urged everyone, keep your eyes peeled.

Orange Beach Fire Rescue continues to search for Tyreke Walker.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention have released a 205-page list containing the names...
30+ Alabama church personnel on Southern Baptists’ abuser list
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
Huge bust in West Alabama nets $55k, stolen guns; man held on $4.6M bond
Montgomery Fire Rescue is working to find out why a gas station caught fire Saturday.
Fire inside Montgomery gas station forces closure
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is serving a 28-month prison sentence after being...
FCC won’t revoke radio licenses held by convicted ex-speaker
For thousands of west Alabama residents, severe weather brings extra danger. A "gap" in radar...
Under the Radar: West Alabama Exposed

Latest News

Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery holds Memorial Day commemoration
Those who would like to see that new monument can visit Troy’s Bicentennial Park.
New Troy monument honors fallen service members
Montgomery Fire Rescue is working to find out why a gas station caught fire Saturday.
Fire inside Montgomery gas station forces closure
Fort Sill National Cemetery
The National Cemetery Administration launches interactive map
One child was killed in an ATV crash that sent two children and one adult to the hospital.
One child dead after ATV crash in Huntsville