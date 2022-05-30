Advertise
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery holds Memorial Day commemoration

By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - Across the nation and here at home - people are taking time to honor and remember our fallen soldiers.

News Leader 9 was at Fort Mitchell in east Alabama Sunday as they held a commemoration.

It was the first public Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery since 2019. Many came out to honor our fallen heroes and commemorate the service and sacrifice they made. There was a 21-gun salute, the posting of colors and taps were also performed.

“I’m at peace because I know there many volunteers that take care of this beautiful, beautiful resting place,” said Jasmin Green, widow of Vietnam veteran. We as a nation do honor all fallen. I feel so patriotic and so thankful.”

The program honored the heroes with a solemn wreath laying ceremony. They were donated by organizations life the VFW.

Fort Mitchell is where some of the brave rest. More than 11,000 flags were also laid on each grave in honor of a legacy of excellence and bravery.

“Memorial day is very important to the VA, to the nation for the sacrifices that veterans and every year we have a celebration for Memorial Day at all cemeteries,” said James Cook, assistant director.

The selfless acts of those that made the ultimate sacrifice is the meaning of honoring these heroes on Memorial Day. The patriotism, bravery, courage and the sacrifice of our fallen soldiers will forever be remembered and honored. We will never forget the heroes who laid down their lives to protect fellow citizens.

