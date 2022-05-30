Man killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was killed in an early Sunday shooting.
Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers found the victim in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue at about 3 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at 334-241-2651.
