Man killed in weekend Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police found a fatal gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue during the...
Montgomery police found a fatal gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue during the early morning hours of May 29, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was killed in an early Sunday shooting.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers found the victim in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue at about 3 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at 334-241-2651.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

