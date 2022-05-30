MPS student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One Montgomery Public Schools graduate is celebrating being named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar.

Hailey Mullins is still soaking is still soaking in the moment.

“This is the highest achievement a high school senior can receive. So receiving this really meant the world to me and more and especially to see like my parents proud. Not only that my teacher received the U.S. Presidential most influential teacher. So it really warms my heart to see that I can pass my accomplishments on to others,” said Mullins.

Mullins is one of 161 outstanding American high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, artistic excellence, technical expertise, leadership, citizenship, service, and contribution to school and community. Mullins graduated from Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School as valedictorian with a 4.5 GPA. She accomplished this academic achievement all while balancing a job, cheer, softball, her duties as student government association president and other responsibilities.

“I actually motivate myself. I’m very open to learning new things and concepts every day, said Mullins. “It was just all glory to God.”

As for future plans this Fall Mullins will be headed to Spelman College on a Full Presidential Scholarship. She will pursue a career in nursing.

“I will graduate with my bachelor’s in health science, and a master’s in nursing at the same time, and then I will go off to Emory medical school, said Mullins. “I love to learn new things. So I’m open to learning wherever in the medical field, and wherever that takes me I know I’m meant to be there.”

Mullins has received over $1.7 million in scholarships. Mullins says she and her mother would like to start a foundation where they can help other students navigate the transition from high school to college.

Each U.S. Presidential Scholar has the opportunity to name his or her most influential teacher. Mullins chose her teacher Andrea Johnson.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

