Not much rain in the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - First and foremost, happy Memorial Day! Another seasonably hot day is on the way for your holiday plans today. Highs will hit 90° under a partly cloudy sky.

Sun and clouds today with a slim chance of a shower. (WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will be present, but won’t be off the charts. Similar to yesterday there could be a random late afternoon shower or two in spots.

The lower 90s continue for really the entirety of the 7-day forecast. Some of our cooler locations may hang in the upper 80s a time or two, but most everyone hits or exceeds 90 degrees each afternoon.

Rain and thunderstorm chances fluctuate a bit depending on the day of choice. No one day brings high-end rain chances, but there are a few days with slightly higher chances.

Highs will be around 90 each afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Those would be Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Both Tuesday and Thursday will bring roughly a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms; Friday’s forecast stands at a 20% chance for now.

When it’s not raining it will be partly cloudy just like it was all weekend long. The humidity will go up a bit for the rest of the week before coming down a little by Friday and the weekend thanks to a cold front passage.

That cold front will likely result in an entirely dry upcoming weekend with plenty of sunshine. Soak it up because we know how rare cold fronts are as we head into the summer months!

There is a 40% chance of a tropical depression or storm forming in the Bay of Campeche or northwestern Caribbean later this week. (WSFA 12 News)

That cold front will also keep a potential tropical system to our south. Hurricane Agatha will make landfall today in Mexico before rapidly weakening over land. As the remnants of Agatha re-emerge either over the Bay of Campeche or northwestern Caribbean, a new low pressure system may form.

The chance of that happening and a tropical depression forming stands at 40% according to the National Hurricane Center. Even if a storm does form, it will stay to our south and possibly impact the Florida Peninsula this weekend.

