Temperatures remain warm, rain chances stay limited & the humid factor is back.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a beautiful yet warm Memorial Day across Alabama. Highs have warmed into the 80s and 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds have been out of the east around 5 mph area wide.

Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear and lows will hover in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be light to calm and it will be a bit more muggy.

The humid factor will continue to rise this week, along with temperatures. The combination of the two, means an isolated to stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out each day during the week ahead.

Tuesday you can expect a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and those will linger into the evening. Highs will top out into the 90s with east winds around 5 mph, overnight lows will hover in the 60s and 70s under partly to mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will feature mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs again will warm into the 90s with a bit of a sticky factor outside. A pop-up shower cannot be ruled out, but most will remain dry. Lows will hover into the 60s and 70s region wide.

A weakening cold front will slide into the area on Thursday. That will increase rain chances a tad as we push through the afternoon hours. Highs will again warm into the 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. A shower will linger into Thursday night, with lows in the 60s and 70s and partly to mostly clear conditions.

Friday will also feature a hit-or-miss shower during the day. Afternoon highs will again warm into the 80s close to 90 degrees. Lows will hover in the 60s under fair skies.

The weekend is shaping up to be warm yet pleasant. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will top out near 90 degrees with overnight lows right around 70 degrees.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Season officially starts on Wednesday, June 1st and The National Hurricane Center is highlighting the area around the Yucatan Peninsula for potential development. This area is given a 40% chance of tropical formation over the next 5 days.

Hurricane Agatha is churning in the Pacific Ocean. Agatha is forecasted to move northeast and to make landfall across Mexico’s southern shore.

The long range forecast models are hinting at the moisture left over from Agatha moving into the Gulf of Mexico and re-organizing later this week, hence the 40% chance for development over the next 5 days in the Bay of Campeche. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system and it will be something we watch closely in the days to come.

