Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Woman accused of driving truck into mobile home in Piedmont

(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman drove an International Commercial truck into a mobile home during a domestic argument, according to Piedmont Police.

Officers said on Monday, May 30, 2022, they were dispatched to the 600 block of Piedmont Cutoff Road.

123 movies
embedgooglemap.net

Officers said 56-year-old Rhonda D. Young was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and two counts of Attempted Assault 1st.

There was a domestic argument between Young and her boyfriend that led to her crashing a truck into the front of the mobile home, according to Piedmont Police Chief Nathan Johnson.

The victim was treated for injuries at a hospital. Two other people were in the home at the time, and officers say they weren’t hurt, but they were “in great danger of harm.”

Chief Johnson said this is an ongoing investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Fire Rescue is working to find out why a gas station caught fire Saturday.
Fire inside Montgomery gas station forces closure
Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention have released a 205-page list containing the names...
30+ Alabama church personnel on Southern Baptists’ abuser list
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
Huge bust in West Alabama nets $55k, stolen guns; man held on $4.6M bond
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is serving a 28-month prison sentence after being...
FCC won’t revoke radio licenses held by convicted ex-speaker
5-year-old killed, 4 injured in Opelika crash

Latest News

Montgomery police found a fatal gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue during the...
Man killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
Hailey Mullins is celebrating being named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar.
MPS student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Jif peanut butter recall
ADPH explains salmonella poisoning behind peanut butter recall