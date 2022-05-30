Woman accused of driving truck into mobile home in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman drove an International Commercial truck into a mobile home during a domestic argument, according to Piedmont Police.

Officers said on Monday, May 30, 2022, they were dispatched to the 600 block of Piedmont Cutoff Road.

Officers said 56-year-old Rhonda D. Young was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and two counts of Attempted Assault 1st.

There was a domestic argument between Young and her boyfriend that led to her crashing a truck into the front of the mobile home, according to Piedmont Police Chief Nathan Johnson.

The victim was treated for injuries at a hospital. Two other people were in the home at the time, and officers say they weren’t hurt, but they were “in great danger of harm.”

Chief Johnson said this is an ongoing investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.