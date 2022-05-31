Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

18-month-old child killed in drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh

An 18-month-old boy was killed in a Pittsburgh drive-by shooting. (KDKA, SNAPSHOT OF VICTIM HANDED OUT BY FAMILY, CNN)
By Jennifer Borrasso
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An 18-month-old child is dead after a drive-by shooting.

At a balloon release, family and friends were still stunned after 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas was shot to death in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in downtown Pittsburgh.

Police say a bullet went through the Jeep’s window, striking the baby boy who was inside. He died at the scene.

Barbara Jean Johnson is De’Avry’s grandmother.

“Everybody loved him. He was a special child to all of us. He was named after my other great-nephew who passed away,” she said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed another passenger in the vehicle was the intended target, not the child and his mom.

Police arrested and charged 26-year-old Londell Falconer with homicide and criminal conspiracy for his involvement in De’Avry’s killing.

According to the criminal complaint, Falconer and another unidentified man were caught on surveillance cameras in a Jeep Compass with Illinois plates. Police later got a call that two men dumped the car and took off.

Investigators say they connected Falconer through DNA evidence and fingerprints on a can of Red Bull tossed nearby.

At first, he denied any involvement but later said he was the driver, police said.

“I want justice done and I want him to serve. I want him to do life without parole. I want him to suffer for what you did to my grandson,” Johnson said.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear. An arrest warrant was just issued for a second suspect, Markez Anger.

“That was an 18-month baby. He didn’t deserve that,” Johnson said. “You took my grandson away from me. I really don’t know why this target happened, but it was a messed-up tragedy, a messed-up target that took my grandchild away from me.

“He didn’t have a life. My grandson had no life. So, I thank God that God got him.”

Johnson said her daughter had simply been doing some shopping downtown when the tragic shooting occurred.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police found a fatal gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue during the...
Man killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
Hailey Mullins is celebrating being named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar.
MPS student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Montgomery Fire Rescue is working to find out why a gas station caught fire Saturday.
Fire inside Montgomery gas station forces closure
Jif peanut butter recall
ADPH explains salmonella poisoning behind peanut butter recall

Latest News

Uvalde school shooting survivor Daniel speaks with CNN's Dana Bash about what he saw that day.
Atlanta Falcons safety asks for help locating Uvalde survivor seen wearing jersey
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro subpoenaed in DOJ’s 1/6 probe
File image
2 identified in Memorial Day weekend Montgomery homicides
A late Monday night hit-and-run collision has claimed a pedestrian’s life, the Montgomery...
Hit-and-run kills Montgomery pedestrian late Monday night
Uvalde school shooting survivor describes terrifying experience