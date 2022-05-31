2 identified in Memorial Day weekend Montgomery homicides

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victims in two fatal Memorial Day weekend shootings.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the first homicide happened Sunday around 1 a.m. in the area of Highland Avenue and Summitt Street. The victim has been identified as Cameron Pettiway, 15, of Montgomery.

Coleman said the second homicide happened Monday around noon in the area of Manley Drive, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road. Jaterious Gantt, 30, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding both homicides remain under investigation. Police ask anyone with information in connection to these investigations to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 334-625-4000 or police at 334-625-2831.

