ALEA: Cullman man drowns trying to retrieve boat canopy

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman man drowned in Smith Lake Monday, May 30, 2022, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Investigators said Frankie D. Cruce, 60, drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat near Miller’s Flats.

It happened at approximately 1:40 p.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continues to assist Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue in the search and recovery effort. Due to search and rescue crews using side scan sonar equipment, all boaters are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

