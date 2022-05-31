Advertise
Arrest made in shooting death of 11-year-old boy in Mobile

Cameron Walker
Cameron Walker(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said they arrested a man involved in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy on Monday.

Cameron Walker, 19, is facing a felony murder charge for the death of 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette.

Investigators said Morrissette was inside his home at RV Taylor Plaza when he was shot around 7:45 p.m. Police said they do not believe the child was the intended target.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said Walker was involved in a dispute with someone in the neighborhood about 20 minutes before the shooting. At least two people fired shots during the incident, investigators said. Police have not said if Walker fired the shot that hit and killed the child.

Detectives said Walker is from Montgomery and was captured in Mobile a few hours after the shooting.

STORY: 11-year-old boy shot and killed in Mobile

The Mobile Housing Authority said three vehicles at the complex were also hit by gunfire. Along with felony murder, Walker is charged with three counts of firing into an unoccupied vehicle.

11-year-old boy shot and killed in Mobile
11-year-old boy shot and killed in Mobile(WALA)

---

