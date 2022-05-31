Ceremony at Alabama Poppy Project honors fallen veterans

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - As the sun set on Memorial Day, the people of Prattville came together for a special ceremony to remember those lost in war.

“It is so important for us. It’s our responsibility to keep their memory alive,” said Julianne Hansen, founder of Alabama Poppy Project. “And every one of those white ribbons you see waving in the wind has been placed there deliberately by somebody who wants to remember those people.”

While gathered around over 2,000 red ceramic poppies, a color guard presentation took place in Heritage Park.

Several revolutionary war reenactors and bikers were present, as the song “Taps” was played out loud.

“We’re here to support, honor all the veterans that didn’t make it home,” said David Rogers, one of the bikers lending support. “It’s what Memorial Day’s all about. It’s not barbecues and beers. It’s about remembering all of our brothers that didn’t make it home.”

It is a sacrifice that can never be repaid.

“Our country wouldn’t be where we are today without their sacrifice,” Eric Mollus said. “So we owe a great deal of debt to them, and the bravery they showed, the courage, but also the ultimate sacrifice: their life.”

The ceremony was affiliated with the Alabama Poppy Project, which will remain on display in Prattville until this Saturday.

