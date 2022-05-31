Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

DA asks judge to drop case against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office is asking a judge to dismiss charges against Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy stemming from a dispute with his girlfriend that landed him in jail.

The motion to dismiss was filed Tuesday and includes a request to vacate a court hearing to enter a plea that was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, said Eric Ross, a spokesman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

That would allow Jeudy to attend the Broncos’ OTA practice Tuesday afternoon if he’s healthy. He was held out last Monday with a sore back

Jeudy, 23, was arrested Sept. 12 at the couple’s suburban Denver home after his girlfriend reported that he had locked some of her belongings and items for the baby in his car, preventing her from returning to Virginia.

He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, and had to spend the night in jail until he could appear before a judge because of the enhancer.

In court the next day, the woman told Judge Chantel E. Contiguglia that she did not feel threatened during the dispute and that there was no physical contact. She asked for the charges against Jeudy to be dropped.

After that hearing, Jeudy’s lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, said Jeudy did not do anything that amounted to a crime and the domestic violence label should not have been applied to his case as there was no violence or attempted violence.

“Bad things happen to good people, and that’s what this case is,” Steinberg said.

Authorities have said there were no allegations of any physical violence. However, under Colorado law, domestic violence can include any crime committed against an intimate partner or their property that is used to intimidate, coerce or seek revenge against them. The law also requires police to arrest anyone they suspect committed such a crime.

Jeudy, the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Alabama, has 90 catches for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons in Denver. He missed much of last season with a high ankle sprain.

Jeudy said earlier this spring he felt good about his chances for a bounce-back season this year under new coach Nathaniel Hackett and newly acquired QB Russell Wilson.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police found a fatal gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue during the...
Man killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
Hailey Mullins is celebrating being named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar.
MPS student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Montgomery Fire Rescue is working to find out why a gas station caught fire Saturday.
Fire inside Montgomery gas station forces closure
Jif peanut butter recall
ADPH explains salmonella poisoning behind peanut butter recall

Latest News

The Alabama State baseball team poses for a picture with their SWAC Championship sign and...
Alabama State baseball pinned for Knoxville Regional
ASU headed to Knoxville Regional
ASU baseball team headed to Knoxville Regional
The Alabama State Hornets have punched their ticket to the NCAA Baseball Tournament!
Alabama State wins SWAC Baseball Championship, first since 2016
.
Troy Baseball to finally take field in Sun Belt Tournament