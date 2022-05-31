Advertise
Experts say permitless carry could make it harder for law enforcement to confiscate illegal guns

WBRC DOJ working to remove illegal guns
WBRC DOJ working to remove illegal guns
By Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local law enforcement is working to get illegal guns off the street.

The U.S. Attorney’s for the Northern District of Alabama office is cracking down on gun crime and they said police departments across Jefferson County are finding illegal guns on the streets frequently, but they said that may change once the new permitless carry law goes into effect on January 1st, 2023.

Birmingham Police alone have already collected 833 guns this year. But, U.S. Attorney’s for the Northern District of Alabama, Prim Escalona, said she thinks the new law will make it more difficult for figuring out if a gun is illegal and then to recover it. She said to help keep guns out of the wrong hands, it’s important legal gun owners start locking up their firearms and not leaving them in the car.

“Alabama will become a constitutional carry state at the end of this year,” Escalona said. “One thing I know local law enforcement is concerned about is just the breaking into cars and the stealing of firearms. Really it is incumbent on lawful individuals to take steps to ensure that illegal guns are not out on the streets.”

“Responsible gun owners are going to really need to be sure that they are taking steps to secure their firearms,” she said.

The no permit law goes into effect on January 1st, 2023.

