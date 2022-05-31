Family, CrimeStoppers offering reward in year-old fatal hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been one year without any answers for a Montgomery family whose son was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Memorial Day weekend last year.

On May 29, 2021, police and fire medics responded to the area of Eastern Boulevard and Interstate 85 around 10 p.m., where they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim, 29-year-old Montgomery resident Reginald Davis Jr., was rushed to an area hospital in life-threatening condition. He died from his injuries the following day.

The victim’s family said Davis was attempting to cross the street on the overpass when he was struck. The driver who hit him refused to stop.

“I don’t have no hate in my heart for nobody, no hate. I just want justice,” said Davis’ mother, Myra Blackmon.

“How can you go on with your day knowing you killed somebody, and their family need justice and you won’t come forward. How do you go on with your day?” said Davis’ sister Tasha Hall.

Davis’ family said he did not have a car at the time of the incident, which was why he was walking across the overpass.

Police believe the vehicle that hit Davis was possibly a silver or beige Ford Fusion that was traveling northbound on Eastern Boulevard. The driver is described as being tall with a beard.

The family said it’s been one year without any new leads.

“Never give up, you know. Don’t wish this on no parent,” Blackmon said.

CrimeStoppers is now offering a $2,500 reward for any information in the case. The family also said they are now offering an additional $1,500 in hopes someone will come forward.

The new rewards are an increase from previous rewards offered in this case.

“At least come forward, say, ‘Hey, it probably was a simple mistake that I didn’t try to do it or I didn’t meant to do it,’” Blackmon said. “Just want justice, that’s it. That’s all.”

If you have any information regarding the driver’s identity or the whereabouts of the vehicle, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.

