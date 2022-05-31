Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Family, CrimeStoppers offering reward in year-old fatal hit-and-run

29-year-old Reginald Davis Jr. was killed in a hit-and-run accident on May 29th, 2021 on the...
29-year-old Reginald Davis Jr. was killed in a hit-and-run accident on May 29th, 2021 on the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery.(Source: Tasha Hall)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been one year without any answers for a Montgomery family whose son was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Memorial Day weekend last year.

On May 29, 2021, police and fire medics responded to the area of Eastern Boulevard and Interstate 85 around 10 p.m., where they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim, 29-year-old Montgomery resident Reginald Davis Jr., was rushed to an area hospital in life-threatening condition. He died from his injuries the following day.

The victim’s family said Davis was attempting to cross the street on the overpass when he was struck. The driver who hit him refused to stop.

“I don’t have no hate in my heart for nobody, no hate. I just want justice,” said Davis’ mother, Myra Blackmon.

“How can you go on with your day knowing you killed somebody, and their family need justice and you won’t come forward. How do you go on with your day?” said Davis’ sister Tasha Hall.

Davis’ family said he did not have a car at the time of the incident, which was why he was walking across the overpass.

Police believe the vehicle that hit Davis was possibly a silver or beige Ford Fusion that was traveling northbound on Eastern Boulevard. The driver is described as being tall with a beard.

The family said it’s been one year without any new leads.

“Never give up, you know. Don’t wish this on no parent,” Blackmon said.

CrimeStoppers is now offering a $2,500 reward for any information in the case. The family also said they are now offering an additional $1,500 in hopes someone will come forward.

The new rewards are an increase from previous rewards offered in this case.

“At least come forward, say, ‘Hey, it probably was a simple mistake that I didn’t try to do it or I didn’t meant to do it,’” Blackmon said. “Just want justice, that’s it. That’s all.”

If you have any information regarding the driver’s identity or the whereabouts of the vehicle, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Fire Rescue is working to find out why a gas station caught fire Saturday.
Fire inside Montgomery gas station forces closure
Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention have released a 205-page list containing the names...
30+ Alabama church personnel on Southern Baptists’ abuser list
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
Huge bust in West Alabama nets $55k, stolen guns; man held on $4.6M bond
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is serving a 28-month prison sentence after being...
FCC won’t revoke radio licenses held by convicted ex-speaker
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

“Taps” was played during Monday's ceremony.
Ceremony at Alabama Poppy Project honors fallen veterans
Jennifer Harris, a fourth grade teacher at Pike Road Intermediate School, won the WSFA 12 News...
Pike Road Intermediate School teacher focuses on inclusion
Hailey Mullins is celebrating being named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar.
MPS student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar
Today is Memorial Day. An extra day off of work for some, but more importantly a day to...
Vietnam veteran talks about keeping history alive