A few isolated storm chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hopefully you like the heat that Memorial Day brought because the lower 90s continue for pretty much the entirety of the 7-day forecast.

Temperatures will generally hit the lower 90s. (WSFA 12 News)

Some of our “cooler” locations may hang in the upper 80s a few times, but most of us hit or exceeds 90 degrees each afternoon. Friday will be the one exception -- upper 80s are expected for a good amount of towns.

Rain and thunderstorm chances fluctuate a bit depending on the day of choice. No one day brings high-end rain chances, but there are a few days with slightly higher chances.

Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday and Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Those would be today, Thursday and Friday. Both today and Thursday will bring roughly a 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms; Friday’s forecast stands at a 20% to 30%.

When it’s not raining it will be partly cloudy just like it has been each afternoon of late. The humidity will be pretty high in the muggy category through Thursday before dipping a little bit for Friday and Saturday thanks to a cold front passage.

That cold front will likely result in a mostly dry weekend with plenty of sunshine -- especially Saturday. Soak it up because we know how rare cold fronts are as we head into the summer months!

A 60% chance of a tropical depression or storm exists in the southern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Then there’s the tropics...

The tropics are heating up a bit with a 60% “medium” chance of Agatha’s remnants re-emerging in either the southern Gulf of Mexico or northwestern Caribbean and becoming a new depression/storm. If it does become a storm, it will get the name Alex and likely stay weak.

The Florida Peninsula and Keys will see the greatest impacts from rain and wind with this system. For us, we won’t see any noticeable effects as it pushes by well to our south.

