Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Lady K to perform in downtown Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - Kezia “Lady K” Istonia wowed judges on this season’s ‘American Idol’, making it all the way into the top 10 on the hit ABC reality series. Now, Tuskegee and Macon County officials are going all out to celebrate their very own.

A full day of activities is planned for Saturday, June 11.

Lady K will enter the museum and former studio of the famed Commodores band to view the frozen-in-time stage with guitars, drums, keyboards, and other equipment used to transform it into a hit-making music factory.

She met former Commodores band leader and ‘American Idol’ judge Lionel Richie, a Tuskegee native, while performing on the show.

The current owners of the Commodores Museum, located at 208 E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway, will open their doors for public tours from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Pricing is $15 per person.

The Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident’s next stop will feature a private reception for sponsors hosted by a board member of the Tuskegee Area Chamber of Commerce.

The grand finale will include Lady K and her band performing in Tuskegee’s downtown square on North Main Street. The event is free and open to the public starting at 6 p.m.

Officials say all food and beverages must be purchased from approved venders on-site.

