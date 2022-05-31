WATCH LIVE: Heavy police presence reported in Pike Road

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News has a crew in Pike Road where there’s a heavy police presence in the area of Faversham Court.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s state trooper helicopter is also circling the area.

Few details are available, but a spokesman for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the situation involves an incident at the Dollar General in that location, which has led to further investigation into the nearby neighborhood.

No other confirmed details were immediately available.

Faversham Court is located in the Lochshire neighborhood, just off Vaughn Road near Pike Road’s town hall and multiple businesses.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.