Hit-and-run kills Montgomery pedestrian late Monday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A late Monday night hit-and-run collision has claimed a pedestrian’s life, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.

Trenecia Harmon, 38, of Montgomery, died after being struck by a vehicle in the 500 block of West Fairview Avenue around 10:40 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Harmon fled the scene before police and fire medics arrived on the scene. It’s unknown if the driver was injured.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call police immediately.

