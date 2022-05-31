Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Hit-and-run kills Montgomery pedestrian late Monday night

A late Monday night hit-and-run collision has claimed a pedestrian’s life, the Montgomery...
A late Monday night hit-and-run collision has claimed a pedestrian’s life, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A late Monday night hit-and-run collision has claimed a pedestrian’s life, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.

Trenecia Harmon, 38, of Montgomery, died after being struck by a vehicle in the 500 block of West Fairview Avenue around 10:40 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Harmon fled the scene before police and fire medics arrived on the scene. It’s unknown if the driver was injured.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call police immediately.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police found a fatal gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue during the...
Man killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
Hailey Mullins is celebrating being named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar.
MPS student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Montgomery Fire Rescue is working to find out why a gas station caught fire Saturday.
Fire inside Montgomery gas station forces closure
Jif peanut butter recall
ADPH explains salmonella poisoning behind peanut butter recall

Latest News

File image
2 identified in Memorial Day weekend Montgomery homicides
The official start of hurricane season in the Atlantic is June 1st, but activity typically...
Hurricane season officially kicking off
ALEA: Cullman man drowns trying to retrieve boat canopy
Areas where tropical systems are most likely to form in June.
Tropical Formation Zones by Month