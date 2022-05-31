Hurricane season officially kicking off

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The predictions have been made, the time has passed and hurricane season is here -- already. It officially starts at 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 1st, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30th.

This year hasn’t had a preseason named storm unlike the last 7 consecutive years, but that doesn’t mean things will stay calm. Named storms before June 1st aren’t really an indicator of how the rest of the season will go.

The NOAA and Colorado State University forecast projects compared to normal for this year's hurricane season. (WSFA 12 News)

Two of the most widely used and trusted hurricane season outlooks -- NOAA and Colorado State University -- call for an above average year.

An average year brings 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes. Both NOAA and CSU expect more in each of the three categories. If they are right, this will be the 7th-straight above average season.

In terms of when to expect tropical systems to develop, it can happen at any point in the calendar year. The months that usually feature the most activity are August, September and October.

Normal dates by which a certain number of tropical storms/hurricanes form in the Atlantic Basin. (WSFA 12 News)

On average, the first named storm occurs by June 20th, the second named storm by July 17th and the third named storm by August 3rd. Once August gets underway, though, the pace at which we typically see storms develop ramps up -- fast.

August and September average four named storms apiece, while October brings three.

The date by which we see our first hurricane develop by, on average, is August 11th. That doesn’t mean we have to wait until August to get the season’s first hurricane; it could come in June or July. It’s just we usually have the first hurricane of the season by August 11th.

Total tropical storms and hurricanes to form in the Atlantic Basin by time of year. (WSFA 12 News)

If you’re curious whether or not your name is on this year’s list, here it is:

Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl

Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia

Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen

Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie, Walter

Should each name be used, a supplemental list will take over. There will no longer be Greek letters since that method can lead to confusion with some names sounding similar.

Autoplay Caption

This supplemental list of names will be the same every year going forward. The exception will be if one of the names end up being retired due to the damage, injuries and/or deaths it causes. Then a new name will be added to the supplementary list.

That list is as follows:

Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery

Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus

Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda

Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana, Will

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.