Minor charged with reckless murder of Montgomery teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a weekend shooting that took the life of a teenage boy.

Police have arrested and charged another Montgomery boy with reckless murder, though the suspect’s name and specific age were not released.

The suspect is accused of shooting to death 15-year-old Cameron Pettiway Sunday around 1 a.m. in the area of Highland Avenue and Summitt Street.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Montgomery County Youth Facility.

No other details about the homicide, including a possible motive, were immediately released as the investigation continues.

