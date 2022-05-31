Montgomery police officer commended for actions after bowling alley shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Considering the scrutiny police officers are facing following the Texas school shooting, a Montgomery officer is being commended for his heroic lifesaving actions.

Montgomery police officer Andino-Borjas was honored Saturday by the community for his actions during a mass shooting inside an area bowling alley.

The incident happened on Jan. 9 inside Bama Lanes, located on Atlanta Highway. One person was killed and six others were injured in the incident.

Officer Andino-Borjas was the first officer on the scene. The department said he immediately “sprang into action” and could be heard on his body camera calming the crowd, surveying for suspects, and locating victims.

Please join us as we celebrate Officer Andino-Borjas! On Sunday, January 9th, 2022, MPD units were dispatched to the...

The department said Andino-Borjas “selflessly forged ahead” without hesitation, rendering lifesaving first aid to a victim until the area was safe for paramedics.

Montgomery police said the victim recovered from their injuries.

“Officer Andino-Borjas performed above and beyond the scope of his duties and a precious life was saved as a result. We admire his courage and willingness to place himself in harm’s way to secure the safety of the citizens that he promised to protect,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Andino-Borjas was awarded the Officer of the Quarter, Officer of the Month, Life Saving Medal & Ribbon and the Commendation Ribbon.

Despite noting the actions of Andino-Borjas that were recorded on body camera, the police department said it was unable to publicly release the footage.

A suspect in the investigation, Tory Johnson, 23, of Montgomery, is currently free on bail.

