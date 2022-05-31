Pelham family gives large donation to Children’s of Alabama in honor of late daughter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pelham family is honoring their late daughter Destiny in a big way.

Lacretia Riekeberg presented a $60,000 check to Children’s of Alabama from her daughter’s foundation, Destiny Stronger.

Destiny battled a rare form of liver cancer in 2020 for eight months before passing in September.

Lacretia donated the check on Hepatoblastoma Awareness Day, which is May 25.

It’s the foundation’s first gift to Children’s. Destiny’s mom said they’ll continue to raise money to help find a cure for cancer so other families don’t have to live through the pain of losing a child.

A life-size memorial of Destiny will be placed at Pelham Park this September. Her memory will continue to live on through a baby brother who is on the way. Lacretia said she’ll name her son Destin in honor of Destiny.

To support Destiny Stronger’s mission to fight childhood cancer, you can click here.

