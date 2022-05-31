Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Pelham family gives large donation to Children’s of Alabama in honor of late daughter

Destiny Stronger donation
Destiny Stronger donation(Lacretia Riekeberg)
By Lynden Blake
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pelham family is honoring their late daughter Destiny in a big way.

Lacretia Riekeberg presented a $60,000 check to Children’s of Alabama from her daughter’s foundation, Destiny Stronger.

Destiny battled a rare form of liver cancer in 2020 for eight months before passing in September.

Lacretia donated the check on Hepatoblastoma Awareness Day, which is May 25.

It’s the foundation’s first gift to Children’s. Destiny’s mom said they’ll continue to raise money to help find a cure for cancer so other families don’t have to live through the pain of losing a child.

A life-size memorial of Destiny will be placed at Pelham Park this September. Her memory will continue to live on through a baby brother who is on the way. Lacretia said she’ll name her son Destin in honor of Destiny.

To support Destiny Stronger’s mission to fight childhood cancer, you can click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police found a fatal gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue during the...
Man killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Hailey Mullins is celebrating being named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar.
MPS student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar
Montgomery Fire Rescue is working to find out why a gas station caught fire Saturday.
Fire inside Montgomery gas station forces closure
Jif peanut butter recall
ADPH explains salmonella poisoning behind peanut butter recall

Latest News

A suspect is being sought after two separate Montgomery robberies.
Suspect sought after 2 Montgomery robberies
A woman is accused of driving a truck into a mobile home in Piedmont.
Woman accused of driving truck into mobile home in Piedmont
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has long had plans to enact tougher gun laws but the...
Canada to cap the market for handguns with new law
PTSD treatment saving lives
Pilot program for veteran PTSD treatment expanding across the state
WBRC DOJ working to remove illegal guns
Experts say permitless carry could make it harder for law enforcement to confiscate illegal guns