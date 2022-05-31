Advertise
Robbery, shooting prompted heavy police presence in Pike Road

The unknown suspect and a witness exchanged shots, according to the sheriff
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heavy police presence that brought multiple law enforcement officers to a quiet Pike Road neighborhood Tuesday afternoon started with a robbery at a nearby business that prompted gunfire, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.

WSFA 12 News found a heavy police presence on Faversham Court, located in the Lochshire subdivision just off Vaugh Road, around 5 p.m. That’s a located near the town hall and multiple businesses.

A sheriff’s office spokesman could only initially say that an “incident” at the nearby Dollar General led police to the neighborhood. Sheriff Cunningham provided further details about the robbery around 6:15 p.m., noting that the suspect walked into the store, pulled a gun and robbed the business.

The sheriff said a witness saw the suspect leaving the store and followed him. At that point, the suspect began firing shots at the witness, whom the sheriff says returned fire. It’s unclear if anyone was hit after multiple rounds were discharged, however.

The unidentified suspect then fled into the Lochshire neighborhood and into an occupied home, the sheriff stated, prompting the resident to flee.

The suspect is still being sought. No description has been made available.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

