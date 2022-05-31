Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Secretary of state addresses voting process amid Blanchard lawsuit

By Erin Davis
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard is suing Alabama election officials, including the secretary of state, for what she calls an unsecure voting process. Last Tuesday, Blanchard lost the primary election to Gov. Kay Ivey. However, the lawsuit was filed six days before then.

Five members make up the state’s Electronic Voting Committee. They are Alabama voter registration supervisor Jeff Elrod, Chief Deputy Attorney General Clay Crenshaw, state Rep. Wes Allen, R-Troy, state Sen. Will Barfoot, R-Montgomery, and Lee County Probate Judge Bill Englisha.

All five of them are named in the claim that says electronic voting machines create doubt and room for interference.

The lawsuit claims “these machines undermine public confidence in the validity of election results.”

Blanchard wants to see the machines replaced with a paper ballot system. The demands include:

  • Ballots are cast by voters filling out paper ballots, by hand, and placed in a sealed ballot box
  • Each ballot bears a discrete, unique identification number
  • Voters can later verify whether their ballot was counted properly
  • All ballots will be printed on specialized paper
  • Votes counted by three people
  • The process is recorded on camera

Secretary of State John Merrill is a defendant in the case as well, but he is not a member of the commission.

“The electronic voting committee is an entity that evaluates and assesses all electronic means of communication related to the administration of an election,” said Merrill.

He says the devices they review - the same ones under question in the lawsuit - are not connected to the internet.

“Our tabulators are not connected to the internet, they don’t have a modem component, there’s no way for data to be transferred electronically from point A to point B,” he said. “However, the electronic poll books that are used to check people in use a Bluetooth technology.”

Blanchard has said before how she supports a paper ballot system. WSFA 12 News reached out to her to talk about the lawsuit but did not hear back.

The next statewide election will be on June 21.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene of an incident in Pike Road. This is the scene...
Robbery, shooting prompted heavy police presence in Pike Road
Montgomery police found a fatal gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue during the...
Male killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
File image
2 identified in Memorial Day weekend Montgomery homicides
A late Monday night hit-and-run collision has claimed a pedestrian’s life, the Montgomery...
Hit-and-run kills Montgomery pedestrian late Monday night
The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged a minor in connection to an early...
Minor charged with reckless murder of Montgomery teen

Latest News

A Montgomery man is doing his part to make sure one city park is a safe place for children this...
Montgomery man leads volunteer cleanup of Day Street Park
Montgomery man leads volunteer cleanup of Day Street Park
Montgomery man leads volunteer cleanup of Day Street Park
ADPH: Several more weeks before baby formula shortage improves
ADPH: Several more weeks before baby formula shortage improves
Secretary of state addresses voting process amid Blanchard lawsuit
Secretary of state addresses voting process amid Blanchard lawsuit