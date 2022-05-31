Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Supreme Court clerks asked for phone records in leak probe

Supreme Court law clerks have been asked for their phone records as part of a probe into the...
Supreme Court law clerks have been asked for their phone records as part of a probe into the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, according to sources familiar with the matter.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Supreme Court officials are ramping up their investigation of a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

In an unprecedented move, they are now asking law clerks to provide phone records and sign affidavits in their search for the source of the leak, according to sources familiar with the effort.

Politico published the draft opinion May 2, prompting an outcry among conservative court members poised to roll back abortion rights.

Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak “absolutely appalling” and suggested “one bad apple” had tainted public perception of the court.

Sources said some clerks are so alarmed by the sudden request for private cellphone records that they’re considering hiring outside counsel to handle the probe.

As the abortion rights effort has failed in the U.S. Senate, the next political battleground is at the state level. (CNN/WBBM/WGCL/KOKI/KXAN/POOL/YOUTUBE/GETTY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police found a fatal gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue during the...
Man killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
Hailey Mullins is celebrating being named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar.
MPS student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Montgomery Fire Rescue is working to find out why a gas station caught fire Saturday.
Fire inside Montgomery gas station forces closure
Jif peanut butter recall
ADPH explains salmonella poisoning behind peanut butter recall

Latest News

Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, following a high school graduation on Xavier...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside New Orleans high school graduation
A 12-year-old Mississippi student was killed in a drive-by shooting.
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: 12-year-old student killed hours after 6th grade commencement
Heat and humidity are back... so is there any relief in sight?
Heat and humidity are back... so is there any relief in sight?
A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for the victims of the Uvalde Texas, school...
Custom caskets donated to Texas elementary school shooting victims