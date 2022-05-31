Suspect sought after 2 Montgomery robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after two separate Montgomery robberies.

According to Montgomery police, the robberies took place on Wednesday afternoon.

The first happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 7700 block of Wares Ferry Road and the second happened around 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Malcom Drive. That’s a distance of about 6 miles, according to Google Maps.

In both incidents, police say the complainants told officers that a suspect armed with a weapon demanded property and then fled.

There were no injuries during either incident.

No other information related to these incidents has been released including any information related to a suspect description.

