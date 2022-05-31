Suspect sought after 2 Montgomery robberies
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after two separate Montgomery robberies.
According to Montgomery police, the robberies took place on Wednesday afternoon.
The first happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 7700 block of Wares Ferry Road and the second happened around 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Malcom Drive. That’s a distance of about 6 miles, according to Google Maps.
In both incidents, police say the complainants told officers that a suspect armed with a weapon demanded property and then fled.
There were no injuries during either incident.
No other information related to these incidents has been released including any information related to a suspect description.
