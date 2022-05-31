Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Suspect sought after 2 Montgomery robberies

A suspect is being sought after two separate Montgomery robberies.
A suspect is being sought after two separate Montgomery robberies.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after two separate Montgomery robberies.

According to Montgomery police, the robberies took place on Wednesday afternoon.

The first happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 7700 block of Wares Ferry Road and the second happened around 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Malcom Drive. That’s a distance of about 6 miles, according to Google Maps.

In both incidents, police say the complainants told officers that a suspect armed with a weapon demanded property and then fled.

There were no injuries during either incident.

No other information related to these incidents has been released including any information related to a suspect description.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police found a fatal gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue during the...
Man killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Hailey Mullins is celebrating being named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar.
MPS student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar
Montgomery Fire Rescue is working to find out why a gas station caught fire Saturday.
Fire inside Montgomery gas station forces closure
Jif peanut butter recall
ADPH explains salmonella poisoning behind peanut butter recall

Latest News

A woman is accused of driving a truck into a mobile home in Piedmont.
Woman accused of driving truck into mobile home in Piedmont
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has long had plans to enact tougher gun laws but the...
Canada to cap the market for handguns with new law
PTSD treatment saving lives
Pilot program for veteran PTSD treatment expanding across the state
WBRC DOJ working to remove illegal guns
Experts say permitless carry could make it harder for law enforcement to confiscate illegal guns