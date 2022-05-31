Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Uvalde: Visitations, funerals and burials, one after another

Families in Uvalde, Texas are planning funerals for victims after school shooting (CNN, FAMILY PHOTOS, ABC NEWS, KABB, WOAI, KABB/WOAI).
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) - It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break.

Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations.

The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death on Tuesday before the gunman himself was killed.

Caption

Amerie was a happy child who had just gotten her first cell phone for turning 10 and had gotten a certificate the morning of the shooting for making the honor roll. She also loved to paint and draw and work in clay.

Her stepfather, Angel Garza, a medical assistant who arrived soon after the shooting and found himself helping injured students learned she had been shot from one of the 10-year-old’s friends.

Visitation for another 10-year-old, Maite Rodriguez, was at another funeral home.

Maite liked and excelled at physical education — after her death, her teacher texted her mother to say she was very competitive at kickball and ran faster than all the boys.

She was among the honor roll students recognized at an assembly the morning of the shooting.

Her mother, Ana Rodríguez, described her as “focused, competitive, smart, bright, beautiful, happy.”

More visitations, funerals and burials will follow over the next two-and-a-half weeks, one after another, after another.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Fire Rescue is working to find out why a gas station caught fire Saturday.
Fire inside Montgomery gas station forces closure
Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention have released a 205-page list containing the names...
30+ Alabama church personnel on Southern Baptists’ abuser list
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
Huge bust in West Alabama nets $55k, stolen guns; man held on $4.6M bond
Montgomery police found a fatal gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue during the...
Man killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is serving a 28-month prison sentence after being...
FCC won’t revoke radio licenses held by convicted ex-speaker

Latest News

Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
Explosions heard at Nebraska chemical fire; evacuations recommended
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Hurricane Agatha, 1st of Pacific season, hits southern Mexico coast
“Taps” was played during Monday's ceremony.
Ceremony at Alabama Poppy Project honors fallen veterans
29-year-old Reginald Davis Jr. was killed in a hit-and-run accident on May 29th, 2021 on the...
Family, CrimeStoppers offering reward in year-old fatal hit-and-run