WSFA’s Hometown Tours return this week with Wetumpka stop

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News 12 Hometown Tours series is back this week. On Thursday, we’ll be showcasing the city of Wetumpka.

We will be broadcasting live in our newscasts from the Community Market in Merchants Alley between 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Main Street Wetumpka is hosting the Community Market event. It will feature vendors selling arts and crafts, baked goods, produce, plants, jewelry and more.

If you’re in Wetumpka, stop by and say hello.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.