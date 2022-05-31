Advertise
WSFA’s Hometown Tours return this week with Wetumpka stop

WSFA 12 News will be broadcasting from Wetumpka on June 2, 2022 as part of our Hometown Tours series.
WSFA 12 News will be broadcasting from Wetumpka on June 2, 2022 as part of our Hometown Tours series.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News 12 Hometown Tours series is back this week. On Thursday, we’ll be showcasing the city of Wetumpka.

We will be broadcasting live in our newscasts from the Community Market in Merchants Alley between 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Main Street Wetumpka is hosting the Community Market event. It will feature vendors selling arts and crafts, baked goods, produce, plants, jewelry and more.

If you’re in Wetumpka, stop by and say hello.

