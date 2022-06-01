Crash causing delays on I-85 SB near Shorter

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound is causing delays in Macon County.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past exit 22, near the Shorter area. ALDOT says lanes are blocked because of this crash.

Moderate Crash on I-85 SB @ MP 18.9 past Exit 22 AL138 in Macon County. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/YEWMnX5rj9 — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) June 1, 2022

Motorists are advised to slow down, take caution and expect moderate delays.

