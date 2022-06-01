Crash causing delays on I-85 SB near Shorter

Advertise
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound is causing delays in Macon County.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past exit 22, near the Shorter area. ALDOT says lanes are blocked because of this crash.

Motorists are advised to slow down, take caution and expect moderate delays.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

