Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

CSX temporarily closes Chambers County railroad crossing

The railroad crossing at County Road 284 will be closed for approximately two days.
The railroad crossing at County Road 284 will be closed for approximately two days.(Storyblocks)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - CSX is temporarily closing a railroad crossing in Chambers County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The railroad crossing at County Road 284 will be closed for approximately two days.

ALEA officials say the railroad company notified them about the closure around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No reason was given for the closure.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene of an incident in Pike Road. This is the scene...
Robbery, shooting prompted heavy police presence in Pike Road
File image
2 identified in Memorial Day weekend Montgomery homicides
The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged a minor in connection to an early...
Minor charged with reckless murder of Montgomery teen
A late Monday night hit-and-run collision has claimed a pedestrian’s life, the Montgomery...
Hit-and-run kills Montgomery pedestrian late Monday night
A suspect is being sought after two separate Montgomery robberies.
Suspect sought after 2 Montgomery robberies

Latest News

Modern Italian restaurant opens in historic downtown Montgomery building
Modern Italian restaurant opens in historic downtown Montgomery building
After years of renovations, and millions of dollars spent in the process, the old City Federal...
Modern Italian restaurant opens in historic downtown Montgomery building
Lee County Sheriff’s Office to receive foldable AR-15 rifles
Around the country, Starbucks coffee shop employees have been choosing to unionize. Workers at...
Employees at Birmingham Starbucks vote to unionize