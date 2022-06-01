CSX temporarily closes Chambers County railroad crossing

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - CSX is temporarily closing a railroad crossing in Chambers County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The railroad crossing at County Road 284 will be closed for approximately two days.

ALEA officials say the railroad company notified them about the closure around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No reason was given for the closure.

