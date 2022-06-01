Advertise
Dog tests positive for meth after walk

A dog in California tested positive for methamphetamine after going on a walk with her owner. (Credit: KFMB via CNN Newsource)
By KFMB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (KFMB) - Roger Dunn knew something was wrong after his 3-year-old dog, Zelda, started acting strange after their walk around the neighborhood.

Zelda usually has lots of energy and walks up to six miles a day. Sunday’s walk was nothing out of the ordinary, but how she acted afterwards was.

“She began moving her leg erratically, and it got more and more complicated. She became very frightened,” he said.

Dunn immediately rushed Zelda to the vet.

“They screened her urine because they suspected she had some sort of drug effect. They found methamphetamine and amphetamine, two separate things,” he said.

Zelda was put on an IV with a sedative for more than 36 hours. She will be checked soon for liver damage.

Dunn posted to the NextDoor app to warn his neighbors.

“Several people have replied their dogs have had a similar events happen, so there’s reason for concern,” he said.

The veterinarian told Dunn that in the past three days, they had seen four similar cases.

“In the years that I’ve lived here, as everyone on this block and these blocks will tell you, things have gotten considerably more hectic through the years,” Dunn said.

Zelda is at home recovering.

Copyright 2022 KFMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

