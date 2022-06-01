Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Flagman dies after race car hits him

Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”(Norway Speedway)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A veteran flagman died Friday night after a race car hit him at Norway Speedway in Michigan.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Greg Maas died at the speedway around 9:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to reports of a race car hitting a flagman at the speedway near the entrance to the pit area.

In a column posted on the Norway Speedway website, Dickinson County Racing Association President John Ostermann described Maas as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”

“We will race this Friday night in Greg’s honor. And yes, I can assure you that’s what Greg would want. Rest in peace my friend,” Ostermann wrote.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene of an incident in Pike Road. This is the scene...
Robbery, shooting prompted heavy police presence in Pike Road
The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged a minor in connection to an early...
Minor charged with reckless murder of Montgomery teen
File image
2 identified in Memorial Day weekend Montgomery homicides
A late Monday night hit-and-run collision has claimed a pedestrian’s life, the Montgomery...
Hit-and-run kills Montgomery pedestrian late Monday night
A suspect is being sought after two separate Montgomery robberies.
Suspect sought after 2 Montgomery robberies

Latest News

Gas prices in the U.S. continue to soar through the summer.
US gas prices jump to record highs
Adm. Linda Fagan attends a change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard headquarters,...
Biden says 1st female armed services chief is ‘about time’
President Joe Biden hails new Coast Guard leader Admiral Linda Fagan on Wednesday.
Biden salutes first female armed forces branch leader
Police Chief Pete Arredondo is not cooperating with the Texas elementary school shooting...
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating
Above normal temperatures are favored for the southern half of the U.S. in June.
June’s temperature and rain outlook