Gov. Kay Ivey awards $5,000 to individual who assisted with the recapture of Casey White

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Ivey has awarded $5,000 to one person who assisted law enforcement with the recapture of Casey White on May 9.

The person has chosen to remain anonymous. The governor made this decision on the recommendation of Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.

On April 29, the inmate and former Assistant Director of Corrections were reported missing. Casey and Vicky left the detention center at 9:30 a.m. allegedly heading to the courthouse. In an update, later that same day, Sheriff Rick Singleton with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said Vicky was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation at the time of the escape. Singleton confirmed later that there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation.

“Thanks to the good information from this citizen and the diligent work from law enforcement in Alabama all the way to Indiana, we were able to put the bad guy behind bars where he belongs. I look forward to justice being served,” said Governor Ivey.

