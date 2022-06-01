Advertise
Governors approve extradition of man charged with Mobile stadium shooting

Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon
Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon(St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The governors of Alabama and Florida have signed the extradition paperwork for accused Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooter Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, but it will be a few more weeks before he’s returned to Alabama.

Belfon, 20, was a passenger in a car pulled over for a traffic violation in St. Augustine, Florida, in March. When police discovered he had been on the run for five and a half months, they arrested him.

But Belfon fought extradition, requiring Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to get involved.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office told FOX10 News that a private transport company will pick up Belfon on June 25. He will have a court hearing in Mobile soon after.

Police have charged Belfon with five counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that occurred during a football game in October between Williamson and Vigor high schools. It was the second shooting at the stadium since 2019 and prompted the Mobile County Public School System to sever ties with the stadium.

Two others also have been charged with attempted murder, a 17-year-old who has not been identified because of his age and Jail Montrell Scott Jr. Last month, Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis revoked Scott’s bond in light of a new arrest on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol without a permit. He has been jailed without bail pending trial.

