Heat stays, daily rain chances fluctuate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The lower 90s continue for pretty much the entirety of the 7-day forecast. With Montgomery’s average high officially at 90 degrees now, that’s to be expected.

Some locations may hang in the upper 80s a couple of times -- especially Friday -- but most will hit or exceeds 90 degrees each afternoon.

Rain and thunderstorm chances fluctuate a bit depending on the day of choice. No one day brings high-end rain chances, but there are a few days with slightly higher chances. Those would be tomorrow and Friday. Both of those days will bring roughly a 30% chance of showers and storms.

The other days in the forecast have rain chances at or below 20%. Even on the two 30% days, you’re not guaranteed any rain. The forecast features much more dry time than anything else overall.

When it’s not raining it will be partly cloudy with those fair weather puffy cumulus clouds. The humidity will be pretty high in the muggy category today and tomorrow before dipping a little bit for Friday and Saturday thanks to a weak cold front passage.

That front will likely result in a completely dry weekend with plenty of sunshine -- especially Saturday. Soak it up because we know how rare cold fronts are as we head into the summer months! Unfortunately the mugginess storms back heading into next week with hot temps going nowhere.

Down in the tropics we’re still watching Agatha’s remnants. There is now a “high” chance that a new tropical depression or storm will form in the southern Gulf of Mexico. If it does become a storm, it will get the name Alex and will stay unorganized and weak as it moves toward the southern half of Florida.

No impacts are expected in Alabama from whatever comes of the this system aside from some possibly elevated rip currents this weekend.

