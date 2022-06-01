Advertise
Johnny Hammock to resign as Tallassee mayor

Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock announced he is stepping down, effective June 30.
Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock announced he is stepping down, effective June 30.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock announced he is stepping down, effective June 30.

Hammock has served as mayor for the last six years. He said in a statement he made the decision after “many prayers and discussions with his wife.”

“I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my administration that moved Tallassee forward with much needed infrastructure improvements, a new high school, public safety improvements, and procurement of millions in grant dollars,” Hammock said in the statement.

Hammock thanked his constituents who supported him through the years.

“I have full confidence in the Tallassee City Council with their succession plan and moving Tallassee forward into the future,” he added.

Hammock was running for Place One on the Public Service Commission. He lost to Jeremy Oden in the Republican primary.

In January, Hammock was arrested in Orange Beach on a domestic violence charge. An Elmore County judge granted a protection order for his wife.

Hammock issued an apology in March following months of contention with the city council and the arrest.

Hammock says he plans to move into the private sector working in economic development, community development and business development.

