Montgomery man leads volunteer cleanup of Day Street Park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is doing his part to make sure one city park is a safe place for children this summer.

Charles Phillips was born and raised in Montgomery, not too far from Day Street Park. He is aware of the violence that has plagued the community over the years.

“Somebody got to stop it. We got to get our kids, break the chains. Give our kids somewhere to go they don’t have to worry about that,” said Phillips.

When Phillips saw the condition of the Day Street Park he knew he had to do something. He says there was rusted playground equipment, overgrown brush and basketball netting that needed to be replaced. Phillips owns a remodeling company and used his own resources to bring new life to the city park.

Calling the park’s condition “terrible,” he said they had to put in new basketball nets, paint, portable toilets and hand sanitizer stations.

“Now, man, you ought to see the kids in the community come out. They love it,” he said.

WSFA 12 News spoke to residents who are pleased with the work Phillips and the volunteers have done over the last 8 weeks to transform the park.

Jeremiah Reeves says he has lived off Day Street for over 50 years. He says it is good to see somebody take the initiative.

“It means a lot. It just goes to show that people care about this area,” said Reeves. “It looks 100% better. The children will have somewhere to go and stay out of the streets.”

It started with one person who cared enough to take action. Phillips says for him it is all about the kids.

“That’s what I do for, those kids, those memories. They always come back and they always look back and know where they started from,” said Phillips.

Phillips says he is clearing out some nearby land to turn it into a football field for the kids. He hopes to continue this and doing a similar project in Washington Park.

If you would like to volunteer or donate towards his efforts you can call 334-777-4887.

WSAF 12 News reached out the city of Montgomery about this good deed and a spokesperson sent us this statement:

“The City commends all of our volunteers and partners for investing their time and talent to enhance quality of place and quality of life in Montgomery. A new park and public property maintenance schedule will complement their work to ensure Day Street Park remains clean, pristine and beautiful!”

