Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

More Alabamians eligible for WIC program after guidelines expanded

The WIC program provides supplemental nutrition to those in need. It is for pregnant or nursing...
The WIC program provides supplemental nutrition to those in need. It is for pregnant or nursing women or those who have given birth within the last six months. Additionally, those who are parents/guardians of a child up to age 5 also qualify.(KWCH)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More people may qualify for Alabama’s Women, Infants, and Children program, more commonly known as WIC, after an increase in income guidelines were recently approved.

The program provides supplemental nutrition to those in need. It is for pregnant or nursing women or those who have given birth within the last six months. Additionally, those who are parents/guardians of a child up to age 5 also qualify.

WIC participants may receive food benefits, free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and healthcare referrals.

Dr. Wesley Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says the WIC Program can have lifelong benefits.

“When people can go and get those free fruits and vegetables that are provided out of the program, then they can introduce their children to different foods, hopefully to limit some of the food pickiness in the future, and also help with the possibility of becoming overweight and the complications that come with that,” Stubblefield explained.

WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Check the table below to see whether your family qualifies.

FAMILY SIZE*ANNUAL INCOMEWEEKLY INCOME
2$33,874$652
3$42,606$820
4$51,338$988
5$60,070$1,156
6$68,802$1,324

For additional family sizes, please visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene of an incident in Pike Road. This is the scene...
Robbery, shooting prompted heavy police presence in Pike Road
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in...
Teen arrested at hospital following Pike Road robbery, shootout
The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged a minor in connection to an early...
Minor charged with reckless murder of Montgomery teen
File image
2 identified in Memorial Day weekend Montgomery homicides
A late Monday night hit-and-run collision has claimed a pedestrian’s life, the Montgomery...
Hit-and-run kills Montgomery pedestrian late Monday night

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
White House correspondent talks gun debate, inflation, shortages
White House correspondent talks gun debate, inflation, shortages
Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock announced he is stepping down, effective June 30.
Johnny Hammock resigning as Tallassee mayor
Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in identifying any suspects in a homicide one...
Reward offered in 2021 Montgomery homicide after initial charges dismissed