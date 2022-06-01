Modern Italian restaurant opens in historic downtown Montgomery building

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After years of renovations and millions of dollars spent in the process, the old City Federal Savings and Loan building on Commerce Street is now downtown Montgomery’s newest fine Italian restaurant, Ravello.

“We started November 8, 2018. And we just got opened last week,” said Eric Rivera, Executive Chef for Vintage Hospitality Group, the owner of Ravello Restaurante. “It’s an older building in downtown built-in 1926. And, you know, the building had its own challenges with fully gutting and redoing everything but then hitting right into the pandemic that really put a damper on things, supply chain issues, work issues, labor issues, and just the whole thing in general. "

The idea for Ravello is to offer Montgomery a modern take on some traditional Italian favorites.

“I noticed that Montgomery that didn’t have any really fine dining, Italian restaurants, or very few Italian restaurants in general. And I’m really passionate about Italian cuisine, and I had an opportunity to visit the Amalfi Coast. And when I did that, just fell in love with the food, that style of cuisine, and wanted to do that and bring it here,” Rivera explained.

And the location is key, in the heart of Downtown Montgomery.

“Keeping downtown relevant is imperative for our growth as a community as a city, and we know that we needed to invest in downtown. We have our restaurants in Cloverdale, and they’re doing great, and we just wanted to see downtown grow, and so we’re putting money where our mouth is,” said Rivera. “Downtown’s booming, you know, we’ve got a huge pool from the Civil Rights trail. And you know, it’s just a time to invest in this community and time to invest in downtown. There’s a lot of other investments, and a lot of other projects and community things are going on downtown, so we felt the best time.”

Ravello Restaurante includes a rooftop bar, a ballroom, and a meeting space. Ravello is currently taking reservations on its website. Most of the reservations are booked for the next few weeks, but the restaurant will accept a limited number of walk-ins each night.

