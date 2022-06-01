Advertise
Officer praised for actions in 2020 armed bank robbery incident

Cpl. Shirah was honored by the community on Saturday for his actions in an armed robbery during 2020.
Cpl. Shirah was honored by the community on Saturday for his actions in an armed robbery during 2020.(Source: Montgomery Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second Montgomery officer was honored by the community for his efforts in keeping the community safe.

According to Montgomery police, Cpl. Shirah was honored by the community Saturday for his role in the 2020 apprehension of an armed bank robbery suspect.

The armed robbery happened inside a Regions Branch located near Eastdale Mall. During the incident, MPD said the suspect pulled out a gun and fired it before demanding money. He then fled the area.

While fleeing, the suspect was spotted by a responding officer, MPD later identified as Shirah, who was across the street. Shirah confronted the suspect and gunfire was exchanged between the two.

MPD said the suspect was injured during the exchange and Shirah immediately came to render aid to the suspect until medical personnel could arrive.

Please join us as we celebrate Corporal Shirah! On Monday, December 14, 2020, at about 9:50 a.m., MPD responded to the...

Posted by Montgomery Police Department on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

For his actions, Shirah was honored with the Combat Cross, Life Saving Medal & Ribbon and Commendation Ribbon with Valor.

The suspect was charged federally and faces anywhere between 20 years to life in prison.

